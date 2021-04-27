Ejigbo Community, the headquarters of Ejigbo Local Council of Osun State, has kicked against the naming of a secondary school in the community after the Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, by the immediate past administration of Rauf Aregbesola.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyesosin, while speaking for the community during governor’s family meeting organised by Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement held at Ejigbo Town Hall, yesterday, urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to erase Soyinka’s name and replace it with that of the progenitor of Ejigbo, Akinjole.

The administration of Aregbesola had christened the mega secondary school, built in the community in 2015, Wole Soyinka Government High School.

Oba Oyesosin said the school should be named Akinjole Government Secondary School, adding that the proposed change of the school’s name would not only give the people of Ejigbo sense of belonging, but would also serve as a reflection of respect accorded to the progenitor of the town.

He further maintained that Ejigbo community would forever remain grateful to Oyetola for his remarkable performance, which had brought about a tremendous progress and development to the area.

“We sincerely appreciate and commend you over the various physical projects and infrastructural facilities you have considered for our communities as part of your efforts towards making life meaningful for the people of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, commended the people of Ejigbo for their unflinching support to the administration, assuring them that all their aspirations and desires would be accorded necessary consideration.



https://m.guardian.ng/news/osun-community-rejects-naming-of-school-after-wole-soyinka/