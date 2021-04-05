Owerri Prison Break: 1,844 Inmates Escape, 35 Refuse To Go – NCoS

The headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed an attack on it custodial centre in Owerri in Imo state by unknown gunmen leading to escape of 1,844 inmates while 35 inmates refused to escape.

In a statement made available to Blueprint Monday in Abuja, the Service spokesman, Francis Enobore, said the attackers stormed the facility at about 0215hrs on Monday 5th April, 2021, gained entrance into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block.

“The Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State has been attacked by unknown gunmen and forcefully released a total of 1,844 inmates in custody.

“They were said to have arrived the centre in their large number in several Hilux pick-up vans and Sienna Buses armed with sophisticated weapons and immediately engaged the security personnel on duty in a fierce gun battle. They eventually detonated the explosive to gain entrance.

“The Acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and in collaboration with other security organizations, commenced a search and recover operations to recapture the fleeing inmates.

“While appealing to the good citizens of Imo State and indeed Nigerians to volunteer useful intelligence that will facilitate the recovery effort, the Ag. Controller-General wishes to assure that the security of custodial centres in the country remains sacrosanct.”

The statement said the NCoS has equally directed all officers attached to custodial facilities to remain vigilant at the moment.

“As at the last count, 6 inmates have so far voluntarily returned to the facility while 35 inmates refused to escape from custody during the attack.”