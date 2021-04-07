Owerri Prison Break: How Police Ignored DSS Intelligence Report Of Planned Attack

IMO POLICE COMMAND IGNORED DSS INTELLIGENCE ON THE ATTACK ON POLICE HEADQUARTERS

Facts emerging from the recent attack on the Imo State Police Headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Facility revealed that the Commissioner of Police ignored credible intelligence sent from the DSS warning of the impending attack.

The DSS, it was gathered, had following the receipt of the intelligence, discreetly conducted a vulnerability assessment of the 2 correctional facilities in Imo state and advised fortifications based on the discovered security weakness of the facility.

The commissioner of police received a credible intelligence report 48-72 hours before Monday, warning of an impending attack on the Police Headquarters in Imo state between April 4 and 6. Yet, Police did not heed to actionable intelligence, the consequence of which has led to over 1800 inmates loose into society.

Eons Intelligence gathered that another tragedy was averted on Tuesday as the military, acting on credible intelligence from the DSS, guarded the Okigwe prison against a similar attack from gunmen, believed to the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Following Monday’s attack, Nasiru Mohammed, the Imo State Commissioner of Police has been immediately redeployed while the DC has been appointed as the Acting Commissioner of Police in the state.

Questions, however, remain unanswered as regards Monday’s attack on the Imo State Police Headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Facility.

First of which is how the formation was attacked by the gunmen who attacked for hours without the deployment of reinforcements and casualties resulting from a firefight.

Although the Police say the armoury is intact, intelligence experts speculate, that the attack could also be a ploy to cover up for the mismanagement of arms and ammunition in the command.