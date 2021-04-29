“Parents Who Want You To Study Medicine Love You For Real”

sequel to this thread , https://www.nairaland.com/6525528/mum-insists-medicine-nothing

….I’ve had a similar encounter which im inundated to share .

I grew up in a loving family tbh there wasn’t a case of tyranny or blackmail ,my parents just try to give you enough reasons why you should do certain things until you run out of arguments to buttress why you don’t think their discisions is or was rather the right one

anyways I had passion for technical drawing during the course of secondary school ,I was one of the best students in that art form ,however my first jamb which I registered and had applied architecture was a disaster, although I could remember vividly we was in a friendly competition as to who would secure admission first coupled with the pressure of writing waec and neco

I think I discovered nairaland during that time because we scout the internet throughout the night with our illegal phones looking for who would send the waec expo ,shit was wild tbh

long story short after being shown the realities of the job market in nigeria and using alot of relatives as examples loooool ..I finally settled for medicine..im an average student ,that is to say I’ve to work hard befor I get good grades …,not naturally high IQ for those who care about the neurological aspect ,thats what it is

wrote jamb 5 times and now I’m here ..did I regret studying med? ..never did, there are challenges but whatever it is ,it would be worth it .

the job market for medical sci graduate is wide and one does not have to be at the hospital everyday to have that fulfilment ,some of my seniors are now teachers in the dept .

thing is medicine just propels you to a second class citizen immediately you graduate

as far as ones parents would fully support them to study medicine I don’t see reasons why they should refuse that offer ,shit is expensive anyway .

whatever you do in nigeria ..passion is never enough ,just do what works ,this isn’t anyway deride people who have followed their passion and made it

there’s always a percentage lads .

NB I didnt edit this ,time no dey!