Pasuma’s Daughter Weds Her Lover (Photos, Video)

It is indeed a moment of joy for popular fuji maestro, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, who has been given the opportunity to witness the wedding ceremony of his daughter, Barakat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RmIuv3IvwE

The pretty young lady is exchanging marital vows with her lover Olajuwon Bello on Thursday, April 8, in a ceremony attended by family members, close friends and other well-wishers.

Already, photos and videos have started showing up from the event in the online community.

From indications, a number of celebrities in the entertainment industry are also expected to make appearances at the wedding ceremony.

Similarly, another video captured the beautifully decorated hall which is expected to host guests for the day including NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo.

The celebrant of the day, Barakat, was also spotted arriving at the venue of the ceremony in the company of her friends. The bride looked pretty in traditional attire and matching make-up that highlighted her facial features.

https://www.legit.ng/amp/1410812-first-photos-videos-fuji-maestro-pasumas-daughter-ties-knot-celebrities-storm-event.html