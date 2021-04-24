Nothing beats the passion for saving lives and this is the first drive of any healthcare professional. However, a sad reality is healthcare workers spend their best only to live on nothing to care for themselves because of a system that has no guideline for them. Over the years, practitioners of care and medicine have allowed an exploitation when it comes to value for jobs. An example is the clear and disparity of pay of people with same qualities and the cluelessness of what to charge when suggested to on what to take. The concerns of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists have hit the rock bottom when thinking of how much they should expect during interviews for permanent or part time jobs hence shifting the balance in pay rates for healthcare professionals in a country like Nigeria.

The saying “if you don’t take it, someone else will” has kept the situation worse because that “someone else” is someone who is clueless to what is obtainable. The cluelessness will proceed to affect the market price and value of others. We will keep reviewing our position on the salary/pay rates posted below from time to time.

HealthWorkersBio, in consultation with existing parameters, has developed the following as minimum charge in terms of pay rates for healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

Factors such as years of experience, additional qualifications, area may affect this. However, the factors that you should never joke with include:

1. Offer letter/recorded verbal agreement

2. Having an active practicing license which should only be verification and not to be submitted at any interviews.

3. Benefits :

A. Off days:

The recommended daily 8 hours of work per week at 40 hours (of work per week) to mandatory 48 hours entitled off duty

OR

30 hours of work to 48 hours off work

OR

12 hours daily FOR 7 days work with entitlement of free 1 week.

OR

Full days ON, 48 hours off.

7 days of 6 hours work with 5 days off

B. Accomodation:

Definition of accomodation agreement to ensure no work during off time because you stay in accomodation.

C. 13 month salary percentage

D. Bonuses such as work overtime etc

E. Leave arrangement and agreement.

Entitlement to annual leave and plans for maternity leave.

The pay rates have been logically put and only for guidance when considering pay rates at the lowest minimum.

MEDICAL OFFICERS (DOCTORS)

-Clinical rates of Cover(Locum) Per Hour *Minimum N800

-Medical Outreaches daily rates *Minimum N10, 500

-Full Employment

A. Government, Level 12 (about N198000)

B. Private Hospitals. *MINIMUM :

Pre-NYSC: N120, 000

Post NYSC MO: N150, 000

NURSING OFFICERS

Clinical rates of Cover(Locum) Per Hour *Minimum N

Single Qualification: 500

Double Qualification: 550

First degree: 600

-Medical Outreaches daily rates *Minimum

Single Qualification: N6000

Double Qualification: N 7000

First degree: N8000

-Full Employment

A. Government (starting)

Single Qualification: level 8

Double Qualification: level 8 steps +

First degree: level 9

B. Private Hospitals. *MINIMUM :

Single Qualification: 80, 000

Double Qualification: 90, 000

First degree: 120000

PHARMACISTS

-Clinical rates of Cover(Locum) Per Hour *Minimum N

Single Qualification (Tech): N450

First degree: N550

-Medical Outreaches daily rates *Minimum

Single Qualification: N5000

First degree: N7500

-Full Employment

A. Government (starting)

Single Qualification (tech): level 7

First degree: level 10

B. Private Hospitals. *MINIMUM :

Single Qualification: 50, 000

First degree: 120000

C. Pharmacy LTDs:

Tech: 80, 000

First degree: 170,000

