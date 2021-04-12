PDP Congress: Fayose’s Camp Youth Leader Candidate Disqualified

The candidate presented by the camp of ex-governor Ayo Fayose for the post of youth leader at the PDP zonal Congress had been disqualified for being over-aged.

Announcing the disqualification, Dr. Benson Abounu, said Aremo Femi Adetola from Oyo State from the papers presented to the screening committee, is 49 years old.

Abounu said the PDP constitution stipulates that whoever will vie for the post of Youth Leader of the party must be between 18 and 40 years.

Reacting, Fayose and Adetola, accepted the disqualification.

Security had been beefed up in Osogbo, the Osun capital as the Peoples Democratic Party holds its zonal congress.

There is a heavy security presence at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation, the venue of the congress on Monday, in Osogbo.

Men of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were sighted at the entrance and around the venue.

Some of the security personnel were also strategically located a few kilometres away from the venue of the congress.

Though accreditation of delegates was fixed for 9: 00 a.m., it started two hours after.

42 aspirants were cleared by the PDP screening committee on Sunday to contest for the various positions in the zone.

The congress would be attended by 734 delegates across the six western states, The PUNCH learnt.

According to the list released by Retired Col. Austin Akobundu, the PDP National Organising Secretary, Oyo has 171 delegates, Osun – 130, Lagos 101, Ogun- 112, Ondo 114, and Ekiti with 115 delegates.

A former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, and the immediate zonal chairman of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, are contesting for the chairmanship position.

While Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is supporting Arapaja for the chairmanship position, Mr Ayo Fayose, a former Ekiti governor is supporting Olafeso.