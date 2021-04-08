PDP Moves To Reconcile Fayose, Makinde Within 24 Hours

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday, moved to settle the differences between former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, within 24 hours.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Of late, the leadership of the South-West arm of the PDP has been embroiled in crisis with Fayose and Makinde at the centre of the ruckus.

Makinde, a first term governor, is the only PDP governor in the South-West zone while the other five states in the region are ruled by the governors of the All Progressives Congress.

The leadership tussle between Makinde and Fayose has since generated verbal confrontations.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that Fayose threatened to “work against” Makinde in the 2023 elections if the Oyo governor continues to “disrespect” him.

However, in the statement titled, ‘NWC Moves to Ensure Reconciliation, Smooth South West Zonal Congress’, Ologbondiyan said PDP leadership and the committee led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki will reconcile the two party chieftains.

The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party after an extensive meeting has scaled up processes for reconciliation and as it affects South West Zonal Congress of the party.

“The NWC resolved as follows:

“That beyond the legal conundrum in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South West.

“Consequent upon this, the NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South West.

“The NWC will meet on the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours.”