PDP NEC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Secondus-Led NWC

Communique Issued At The End of the Emergency Meeting of The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Today, Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) after its emergency meeting today, Thursday, April 29, 2021 considered crucial issues regarding the programs of the party as well as extensively reviewed the state of the nation, especially the escalated insecurity engulfing all parts of our country and resolved as follows:

NEC lamented the heightened insecurity pervading all parts of our nation due primarily to the misrule of President Muhammed Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as their failure to decisively tackle the menace of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, bloodletting and acts of violence in our

country.

NEC urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a national state of emergencyon security.

NEC also urged President Buhari to, without delay, convoke a national conference on Security so as to galvanize ideas and options to tackle insecurity in our country.

NEC further commended the efforts of Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members and other officials elected on the platform of the PDP in forcefully seeking solutions to the spate of insecurity in our Country.

With regard to the programmes of our party, NEC expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the NWC in preparation for the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra state and asserted its readiness to do everything possible, within the confines of the law, to win the election.

NEC also received reports on the e-registration of members as the NWC announced the membership of the committee set up to conduct the exercise.

The Edo State Governor, Chief Godwin Obaseki has been appointed to serve as Chairman, while his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is appointed to serve as Deputy Chairman.

The statutory members of the committee are the National Organizing Secretary, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Secretary and the National Publicity

Secretary.

Further nominations will be taken from the Board of Trustees, the National Assembly, Forum of State Chairmen as well as the youth and women demography of our Party.

NEC unanimously pased a vote of confdence on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus as well as the member of the National Working Committee(NWC).

NEC further cautioned party members at all levels to be wary of agents of distractions and division while praising the effort of the NWC for being focused and purpose driven in piloting the affairs of the party.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary



PDP