PDP SW Congress: Melaye To Head Screening Committee, Fayose Group Kicks

The statement added that the exercise is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The team will screen all aspirants for the zonal executive committee positions.

Members of the committee are Shetimma Laah, Ekeleme Ikieje and Egede Israel.

The National Working Committee (NWC) also named Emilia Ezude as Secretary to the committee.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Dino Melaye as the Screening Committee Chairman for the South-West zonal executive congress.

S’West PDP Congress: Fayose, Adebutu, Adeleke, Olafeso reject Dino Melaye as screening Chairman

A group in the South West People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has rejected the choice of Senator Dino Melaye as Chairman of the Congress Screening Committee.

The group insisted on Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, earlier agreed upon by both parties, saying “the sudden emergence of Senator Dino Melaye is suggestive of a planned hatchet job.”

This was contained in a release jointly issued by Fayose, PDP governorship candidates in Osun and Ogun States, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Hon Ladi Adebutu respectively as well as the immediate past Zonal Chairman and aspirant in the next Monday, April 12th, Congress, Dr Eddy Olafeso.

They said “What the party told us was that Senator Abaribe will be chairman of the screening committee.

“To us, this sudden use of Senator Dino Melaye is suspicious and we will not accept it.

“If Senator Abaribe is not available, there should be someone acceptable to the two parties to replace him, not Dino Melaye.

“Therefore, for equity, fairness and transparency, we call on the National Working Committee to replace Senator Dino Melaye with someone that is acceptable to both contending parties as Chairman of the Screening Committee.”