The highly esteemed multiple award winning Gospel star, Osinachi Kalu Egbu who is known for stage name SINACH, celebrated her birthday in Grand style with notable dignitaries in attendance. Dele momodu, Fela Durotoye, Frank Edward, Ada Ehi Moses, Sammie Okposio, Mercy Johnson Okojie, etc.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print