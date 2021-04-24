Photos Of Arsenal Fans Protesting Against Stan Kroenke

Arsenal fans showed up in numbers at the Emirates to protest the club’s owners

The fans protested outside the Emirates Stadium ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton to demand that owners KSE sell the club.

The actions come after the Gunners’ American owners signed them up to the European Super League earlier in the week without consulting supporters.

The club performed a dramatic U-turn on the decision just 48 hours later and released a public apology with Josh Kroenke appearing at a fans forum on Thursday afternoon in an attempt to calm the storm.

However, it is unlikely to have done enough with Arsenal supporters.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SquawkaNews/status/1385649271798734850

https://mobile.twitter.com/brfootball/status/1385647999875944448