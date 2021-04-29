Photos Of Cubana Chief Priest In His Shrine

So i was discussing with some of my friends ….. about some celebrities !!!

One was like , “Cubana Chief Priest That started as a BAR MAN” and Now a Billionaire !!!

This is one thing weah people no know about that man.

In Real Life “Cubana Chief Priest is a Chief priest that owns an Shrine and Do all Those Chief priest Stuff”

He is Just like a celebrity version of “CHY MARINE TEMPLE , ONYE EZE JESUS and Others”

Na him tell Hushpuppi “For saying this , e no go reach 2 months , them go catch you” – e no even reach 2 months hushpuppi was arrested.