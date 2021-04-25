Photos Of Missing Indonesia Submarine Lying At The Bottom Of Ocean

From here;

A submarine which vanished in Indonesia has been found broken in three parts off the coast of Bali.

All 53 crew members on board have been declared dead, Indonesia’s military confirmed.

The grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine, which went missing last week, was considered sunk.

Officials had also said the KRI Nanggala 402’s oxygen supply would have run out early on Saturday, three days after the vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali.

‘It was broken into three pieces,’ said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono.

