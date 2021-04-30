Photos Of The Lady Who Went Missing During A Job Interview In Akwa Ibom

##FindHinyUmoren has been trending following an earlier report of a young lady named, Iniubong Hiny Umoren, who went for a job interview but has been missing for over 24 hours now.

Hiny Umoren went for a job interview at Ibiono Ibom, outskirt of Uyo in Akwa Ibom state on 29th of April 2021.

Minutes later, she sent a one-second voice note to her friend Umoh Uduak who revealed that she heard her scream and couldn’t reach her again.

Hiny Umoren Twitter profile reads: ‘Pragmatic Humanist, Choleric-melancholic, Skin Care products formulator, Philosopher, Lover of people with sense’.

She is yet to be found.