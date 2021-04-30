Pictures Of The Largest Islamic School In Afikpo, Ebonyi State

Pictures of the Best and Largest Islamic School in Afikpo Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

Best Islamic secondary school in the country is not located in the Muslim-dominated North but in the largely Christian South-East, specifically in Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

Now there are plans to turn the school, known as Islamic Centre, Afikpo, into an Islamic University. This was disclosed by Sheikh Daud Nwagui, the Headmaster of the primary section of the school, who told the Daily Trust newspaper: “We hope to turn the school into a university, that is a university of Islamic studies.

The hilly Afikpo town boasts the highest number of Igbo Muslims in the South-East, followed by the university town of Nsukka in neighbouring Enugu State. The Islamic Centre, Afikpo, was founded by Sheikh Ibrahim Okpani Nwagui, the father of the present headmaster, who brought Islam to Afikpo in 1958.

The Islamic Centre, Afikpo, has a primary and a secondary section. Sheikh Daud Nwagui told Daily Trust that there is a special focus on Arabic as a language, on Islamic studies, physics, English Language, Biology, Chemistry, English Literature and Mathematics

Masha Allah.

https://m.facebook.com/pg/School-of-Arabic-and-Islamic-Studies-Afikpo-288009235017998/posts/