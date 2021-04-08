Please Vote To Protect The Ngel Nyaki Forest Reserve

The Ngel Nyaki Forest Reserve is a beautiful forest in Taraba state which hosts numerous species of birds and endangered chimpanzees. However, it’s being destroyed by herdsmen seeking to feed their cows.

The Nigerian Montane Forest Project, which employs numerous locals and university students, hopes to reverse the destruction of this forest by planting trees for birds and also ensuring that the herdsmen can feed and water their cows without destroying the forest.

You can learn more about them in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byUxC6H5J6I

They have a chance of receiving a significant amount of money from the European Outdoor Conservation Association to support their plan, if they win the poll below on EOCA’s website. I’d like you to urgently vote for them (“Bringing Back The Birds, Nigeria) on the poll below, as it ends tomorrow:

https://www.eocaconservation.org/project-voting-category.cfm?catid=5

Thank you!