“Plus-Size With The Flavor” — Eniola Badmus Poses In Swimwear (Photo)

Actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to show off her plus-size body, Igbere TV reports.

The actress shared a picture of herself wearing a swim suit on Instagram on Wednesday.

She wrote,

“Plussize with the flavor.”

Eniola regularly expresses confidence in herself and criticises body-shamers.

In an Instagram post in December last year, she wrote, “Members of the public do not send me to my early grave. Na chubby I chubby, I no steal your meat.”

Eniola is also a huge fan of plus-size dancer Nneka Agbanusi.