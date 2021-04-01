“Plus-Size With The Flavor” — Eniola Badmus Poses In Swimwear (Photo)

Actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to show off her plus-size body, Igbere TV reports.
The actress shared a picture of herself wearing a swim suit on Instagram on Wednesday.
She wrote,
“Plussize with the flavor.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNGBsxUDwag/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Eniola regularly expresses confidence in herself and criticises body-shamers.
In an Instagram post in December last year, she wrote, “Members of the public do not send me to my early grave. Na chubby I chubby, I no steal your meat.”
Eniola is also a huge fan of plus-size dancer Nneka Agbanusi.