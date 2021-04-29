Police Bar Yoruba Nation Rally In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has barred the Oduduwa nation rally expected to hold May 1 in the state.

The Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a press statement on Thursday.

“Consequently, the rally slated for Abeokuta on 1st May, 2021, is viewed by the Command as one too many in the State, and therefore not approved.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to warn their children and wards not to be involved in any of such gathering that may expose them to violence and consequently bring them on a collision course with the security agencies,” the statement read in part.



