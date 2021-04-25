Police Dismiss Cop For Killing Jelili Bakare, Hands Him To CID For Prosecution

See previous threads here:

Lagos Cop Shot Man Dead For Questioning Search

https://www.nairaland.com/6480287/lagos-cop-shot-man-dead

Lagos State Police Command @LagosPoliceng

Ref No CB: 5650/LS/PPRO/VOL.3/89

POLICE PRESS RELEASE, LAGOS STATE COMMAND, DATED 25TH APRIL, 2021

EXTRA-JUDICIALKILLING: POLICE DISMISS COP FOR ALLEGED MURDER OF JELILI BAKARE

*TRANSFERRED TO CID FOR PROSECUTION*

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed one AP No 278055 Inspector Jonathan Kampani, attached to Mounted Troop of the Nigeria Police Force, for firing and killing one Jelili Bakare at Quinox Lounge, Sangotedo Area of Lagos State, on 18th March, 2021.

The Command has conveyed the dismissal of the erring Inspector from the Nigeria Police to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba via letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/vol.2/321 dated 16/4/2021, for prosecution as advised by the Department of Public Prosecution of the Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered for the arrest and immediately orderly room trial of the inspector after the incident. He also led a team of senior officers in the command to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Chief Bakare’s House, Ajiranland, Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State, on Saturday 27th March, 2021, where he promised that justice will be done in the matter.

The Commissioner of Police therefore urged the general public, especially the family members of the deceased, Jelili Bakare, to be patient and have trust in the Police and the judiciary as the matter will be given necessary attention and commitment it requires.

The Police boss however reiterated his zero tolerance for professional misconducts and inappropriate behaviours among police personnel in the state.

E-SIGNED

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI(mnipr)

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

LAGOS STATE COMMAND

IKEJA-LAGOS

DATED 25TH APRIL, 2021.