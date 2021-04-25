Politicians Become Strong Church Members When Election Is Near – Leke Adeboye

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of RCCG General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye, took to his Instagram handle to share his observation about Nigerian politicians’ approach to religion, IgbereTV reports.

He stated that Nigerian politicians only become strong church members when elections are coming. He predicted that as election draws near, he’s certain all restrictions placed on church activities due to the coronavirus pandemic will be removed.

