Polystar Electronics Emerges ‘Africa’s Quality Electronics Company Of The Decade’

At the recently-held 2021 edition of African Quality Achievement Awards, Nigeria’s top indigenous electronics brand, Polystar Electronics, has been announced as the winner of “Africa’s Best Quality Household Electronics Company of The Decade’.

According to the organisers, World Quality Alliance and African Quality Institute, Polystar was collectively chosen by the 2021 awards committee on the basis of merit owing to the electronics giant’s years of consistency in providing durable and high quality products to millions of Nigerians and other African consumers.

At the Award ceremony which held at the Sheraton Ikeja Hotel, Lagos Nigeria on 16th April 2021, Chairman of the Award Committee, Standley Ohenhen (PhD), commended the company for a starling performance in the home appliances sector and for making Nigeria proud, as a home-grown company. In an acceptance speech by the Polystar team (represented by its Media Manager, David Agu), the company promised to continue to lead the way in the elevation of quality standards in the electronics market in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Polystar Electronics is popular for its quality and affordable products. The company’s products sales has risen in recent years, as more and more Nigerian homes continue to embrace the brand for their electronics needs

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/04/polystar-electronics-emerges-africas-quality-electronics-company-of-the-decade/