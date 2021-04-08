Popular Igbo Musician, Morocco Maduka Buried Amidst Tears (Photos)

It was a moment of grief at Umugama village, Ukwulu, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra state as friends and well wishers gathered for the burial ceremony of late Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka, popularly known as ‘Eze Egwu Ekpili’.

Chief Morocco, who died at 70, made his mark in music with the traditional Egwu Ekpili music, as he was credited with the modernization of the traditional folklore music with modern musical instruments and sound.

His songs focused on moralistic, philosophical and numerous issues that faced the society.

Chief Morocco is survived by wife, Mrs. Bridget Ifeonugekwu Maduka and seven children.

The burial ceremony was attended by the traditional ruler of Ukwulu, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, former Governor of Anambra state Peter Obi, his producer Chief Samuel Nwobu of Sammy Sparkle, Members of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria from different chapters and a host of other dignitaries.

