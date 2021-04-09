Pregnant Woman Stabs Her Husband To Death In Delta State (Photos)

The Delta State police have arrested a pregnant woman, Dada, for stabbing her husband, Jonathan Otomi to death, at Uwheru Town in Ughelli North LGA, Delta State.

IgbereTV learnt that the incident occurred on Monday, April 5, 2021. Trouble started after she returned late from work again despite Jonathan’s repeated warning against such.

The argument later degenerated into a fight between the couple who had 8 children together and expecting the ninth.

The suspect reportedly picked a knife at a point and stabbed the deceased to death.

