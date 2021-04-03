Premier League: Semi Ajayi Helps West Brom End Chelsea’s 3-Month Unbeaten Run

Premier League: Ajayi Helps West Brom End Chelsea’s Three Month Unbeaten Run

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was in action as struggling West Bromwich Albion ended 10-man Chelsea’s unbeaten run, with a 5-2 thumping at Stamford Bridge, Completesports.com reports.

Ajayi who did not feature in the Eagles’ 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho, saw 90 minutes of football against Chelsea.

Prior to Saturday’s game the last time Chelsea suffered defeat against Leicester (2-0) on the 19th of January.

The Blues went unbeaten in 15 games before finally succumbing to the heavy defeat to Baggies.

Chelsea remain in fourth position on 51 points while West Brom are still in the drop zone in 19th on 21 points.

Christian Pulisic opened scoring in the 27th minute but just two minutes later Thiago Silva was sent off after receiving his second caution.

West Brom took advantage and equalised in two minutes of added time in the first half thanks to Matheus Pereira.

In the fourth minute of added time also in the first half West Brom went 2-1 up once again through Pereira.

All efforts to try and get back into the game suffered a setback as West Brom made it 3-1 on 63 minutes off Callum Robinson.

It was the turn of Mbaye Diagne to get on the score sheet as he made it 4-1 in the 68th minute.

Chelsea pulled a goal back through Mason Mount on 71 minutes but on the dot of 90 minutes Robinson netted his second goal to end the game 5-2.

Sam Allardyce is now the first manager in Premier League history to win away against Chelsea with three different clubs in the competition, also winning there with Bolton and Crystal Palace.

And for the first time in his managerial career, a Thomas Tuchel led side has conceded five goals at home.