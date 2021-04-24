Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation Holds World Malaria Day With Massive Road Walk (Photos)

One of Africa’s biggest Malaria Eradication campaign initiative organised and supported by Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation has few hours ago held a massive road walk to commemorate with the globally celebrated World’s Malaria Day. The walk was held in Abuja and witnessed the massive participation notable personalities, national and international association, social groups, healthcare organisations and also partnering philanthropic agencies.

According to our Reporter the road walk was held along major city routes within the Federal Capital Territory, witnessing amazing musical presentations, food for participants and most especially sensitisation of Nigerians. The world Malaria Day celebration in Nigeria by Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and several other partners was themed “Zero Malaria, Draw the Line Against Malaria”. Reports gathered noted that walk was geared at creating awareness on our individual role in the eradication of Malaria in Nigeria and across Africa.

However, it was recorded that during the walk Residents, celebrities, public civil servants and Representatives from notable Organizations, groups and associations joined massively in the walk to support Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation’s Malaria Eradication Project in Africa. Speaking with participants, they described their participation as a way of supporting the eradication of malaria by ensuring cleanliness in their home and environments, including other forms of periodical fumigations.

It is yet on record that malaria remains one of the deadliest illness in Africa as it has killed more persons than even the recent coronavirus. Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation is therefore ensuring that the vision to eradicate malaria from Nigeria becomes a fruition, especially through vaccine development, sanitation, fumigation and proper waste management.