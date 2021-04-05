Prince Of Orhuwhorun Kingdom, 2 Policemen Gunned Down In Cult Related Clash (Graphic)

According to a report shared by Warri Aproko , The kings Son has been killed in a cult related incident that occurred in Ovwian , Udu local government area yesterday 3rd April 2021 .

It was said that all occupants of the vehicle died on the spot .

The security operatives in udu should really up their game as more than 15 persons have been killed in 4 months in that area .

We want to use this medium to call on the Inspector General of Police to come to our aid . Because as it stands now the DPO cannot handle this boys anymore .

See gory video below .

NB : VIEWERS DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Tb8Hox9Kww

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialWarriaproko/videos/1169436023506859/