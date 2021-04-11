Prince Philip: Artilleries Across U.K, Navy Ships Fired 41-Gunshot Salute (Pics)

A gun salute rang out around the world today in honour of Prince Philip who died yesterday aged 99, with Royal Navy warships firing 41 shots over 40 minutes from midday in unison with batteries across the UK and Gibraltar.

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire during a 41-round gun salute for Prince Philip from the wharf at the Tower of London held at Midday today.

The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery also fired to mark the passing of Philip, at their historic Parade Ground, Woolwich Barracks.

The same guns were also fired for Philip’s wedding to the Queen in 1947 and at her Coronation six years later in 1953.

