Proceeds Of Banditry, Kidnapping Used In Funding Boko Haram — El-Rufai

El-Rufai disclosed this while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai says money realised from banditry and kidnapping is being used to fund the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

He said gunmen are targetting his state because the government refused to give them money and negotiate with them.

“Bandits and kidnappers are targetting Kaduna State because we refused to give them money and negotiate with them.

“The solution to our security problem is partly state police and we are working on that. No civilised society sits back when its sovereignty is challenged. The first thing to do is to wipe out these bandits. This is war. We must fight them to the end

“Nigerian Army and security agencies, as an immediate step, need to acquire advanced weaponry to combat insecurity.”

On the government’s effort in rescuing the 39 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, El-Rufai said, “Necessary action will be taken by the grace of God, we will rescue them.”