Professor Jerry Gana, Audu, Others Decamp To PDP At Zonal Congress In Benue (Video)

Former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana and other top political leaders today joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the North Central Zonal Elective Congress of the party taking place in Makurdi, Benue State.

The others were Barrister Humphrey Abah, Ambassador Mrs Esther Audu and Hon Adakole Ijogi. They were received formally into the PDP by leader of the party in the North Central Zone, Governor Samuel Ortom, IDOMA VOICE observed.

Professor Jerry Gana who spoke on behalf of the defectors said PDP is poised to reclaim power in all the states of the North Central Zone currently being ruled by the APC and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, voting in the zonal elective Congress has been completed and sorting of ballot papers will soon commence.

Delegates from various states including Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja have cast their ballot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VoTBg2g_-I

source..>https://www.idomavoice.com/2021/04/prof-jerry-gana-others-decamp-to-pdp-at-north-central-zonal-congress-in-benue.html