Profile Of Usman Baba Alkali, The New Acting Inspector-General Of Police

DIG Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), fdc holds a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science from the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) and Bayero University, Kano respectively.

He is a member of Course 22/2014, a fellow of National Defence Col!ege and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

DIG Alkali has attended several professional courses/workshops. He has held several strategic positions in the past.

“These include: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands amongst others. Until his posting as the DIG in-charge Finance and Administration in November 2020, he was Force Secretary at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He was elevated Commissioner of Police on January 27, 2014 and

later Assistant Inspector-General of Police on July 12, 2016.

He was promoted Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of (Finance and Administration) in November 2020, and later

re-assigned to head the Force Criminal Investigation Department on December 18, 2020.

DIG Alkali (born March 01, 1963) hails from Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State and enlisted into the Police Force on the 15th of March, 1988. He is married with children.

He is due for retirement on March 01, 2023.