Almost everyone loves playing football from when they are young to being an adult but to become a professional footballer and be making money from playing football is a different ball game.

I have noticed that programming is just like playing football almost everyone is jumping into programming because of this natural love once someone finds out about programming.

Some say money is not their motive for programming that it is a passion, true if your parents a loaded. But for those who are looking at making ends meet by going into programming which requires finanial resourses and plenty of time, it will be good to research first and find out how many people are actually making money from programming. I have seen over 50 programmers chasing one small job on a freelance website.

If you intend to create the next popular platform then you need to research into how these platforms become very popular and are attracting plenty of users.

Programming is fun and very enticing even though it requires long hours but remember that making ends meet from programming does not just happen like magic and that people will always say to you come and learn programming but they will not show you a guaranteed way of making ends meet from it.