Prophet Oladele Genesis released on bail-CNO Reports

Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe Genesis have been released by a Court of Appeal on bail, CNO reports. We heard once the bail condition is perfected, he will be released from kirikiri maximum prison to reunite with his friends and followers in the church, GISTMASTER learnt.

Ogundipe, a 47 year old Shepherd of a Celestial Church of Christ in Alakuko area of Lagos state was sentenced to jail by a Lagos High Court, following a case of fraud against him by a British-Nigerian, Mrs Olaide Williams Oni. Several Nigerians, referred to as “Facebook bloggers” such as Bukky Jesse and others castigated Oladele Genesis through various means using Facebook live programme as means of broadcast to thousands of their listeners across the world.

The matter according to what Gistmaster gathered has dragged for more than 10 years in between police arrest, investigations, court cases, adjournment before he was eventually sentenced to jail.

Israel Oladele Ogundipe Genesis