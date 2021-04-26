Rate This Site Design On A Scale Of 1 – 10

Hi everyone, I recently made a portfolio site from scratch with tailwindCSS, GSAP, vanilla JS and of course HTML, please check it out all your criticism on the mini-project will be accepted with honor.

-> autodevpy.netlify.app

I am open to work, please don’t hesitate to mention me or send me a mail via my profile whenever there is an internal job opening in the followings stack Django, react.js, MERN, flask.py + react.js, JAMStacks, with gatsby or next.js,

I am also open to freelance gigs, on chrome extension development, automation with selenium, and web scraping.

Thanks a lot.