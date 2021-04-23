Rather Than Laugh At Me, Learn From My Mistakes – Ubi Franklin Advises Men

“Rather Than Laugh At Me Today, Learn From My Mistakes” – Ubi Franklin Advices Young Men

Music executive, Ubi Franklin, who is currently in a quarrel with his third babymama, Sandra Iheuwa, has asked young men to learn from his mistakes rather than laugh at him.

He shared the advice in a post on his Instagram handle. It reads;

“Dear Young Tigers Rather than laugh at me today, learn from my mistakes.

One reason you are alive to read this is because God has kept me as a sacrificial lamb for you to learn from the mistake a young man can make in life.

Never condone any toxic behavior around you.

Learn from this.

Dear ladies, feminism is not hate towards men.

If a woman is wrong call her bluff and keep it going, this is the height of irresponsibility and demonic manipulation.”

