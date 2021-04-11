Ready To Complain? Luka Modric Mocks Pique After El Clasico Win (Photos, Video)

Luka Modric mocked Gerard Pique when he went to compain to the referee after Real Madrid won El Clasico on Saturday night.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pique did not play in the match due to injury and was not happy about the result at full time.

Barca came close to equalising late on in the match but the ball from Ilaix Moriba hit the crossbar.

After full time, Pique was shaking some Real players when Modric noticed he was heading for the referee and mocked his opponent, by asking “You are going to the referee to complain huh?”

Pique did speak to the referee, after what modric said.

The Referee gave Pique a yellow half for his complains despite not playing a single match of the match.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mpUWnIKOfE

