Reasons Why You Need To Avoid Sports Betting

By on No Comment

Merrybet, betpawa, betway, bet9ja, betking etc are some of the multifarious betting platforms that have proliferated Nigeria. It seems luring to youths as a quick way to wealth. Don’t be deceived.

I have been into sports betting since 2015. I can boldly state that the negative effects of the act supersedes it’s gain. do not let you love for sports (football in particular) lead you to engage in Betting, or continue the act

below are some reasons why you need to avoid betting with your scarce resources….

Reasons Why You Need To Avoid Sports Betting added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.