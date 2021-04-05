Reasons Why You Need To Avoid Sports Betting

Merrybet, betpawa, betway, bet9ja, betking etc are some of the multifarious betting platforms that have proliferated Nigeria. It seems luring to youths as a quick way to wealth. Don’t be deceived.

I have been into sports betting since 2015. I can boldly state that the negative effects of the act supersedes it’s gain. do not let you love for sports (football in particular) lead you to engage in Betting, or continue the act

below are some reasons why you need to avoid betting with your scarce resources….