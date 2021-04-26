Red Flags To Look For When Interviewing Candidates

Hiring, among all the other responsibilities of the hiring manager is the most critical task because the outcome of this exercise determines a company’s overall productivity.

Hiring wrongly increases a company’s overhead cost and at the same time reduces its productivity which apparently keeps the organization at the lose.

Interview red flags are indications that an employee won’t work out in the long run as planned or expected by the employer.

Having foreknowledge or understanding of what to watch out for in candidates during the interview stage is a great way to avert the likelihoods of hiring wrongly.

Below are a few pointers to help spot a potentially poor employee.

1. Appearance

Remember the fashion saying: you’re addressed the way you dress.

This is still very true because what you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially in situations where there are likely no second opportunities to make great and lasting impressions.

A candidate’s mode of dressing speaks a lot about their ethics, philosophy and dispensation to work.

A poor or unkempt dressing style is an indication of disorderliness and candidates with such attributes are likely never going to be productive in structured environments.

2. Punctuality

Candidates who arrive late to an interview session without giving prior notice shows lack of time management skills.

Such candidates will have difficulty keeping to deadlines and meeting up with deliverables. As such candidates give little to no priority to time.

And proper time management is a driver to productivity.

3. Perception and State of Mind

During interviews ask candidates questions that show their perception about life, and the workplace.

Ask questions that give insight to their state of mind, their inter relational skills and emotional intelligence.

Candidates who hold excessive pessimism about life or talk badly about their previous employers or colleagues have difficulty accommodating others and that’s a poor sign or lack of team playing spirit.

Collaboration of course is a sauce to the development and growth of an organization and optimistic candidates on the other hand are wired with problem solving, collaborating and conflict management skills.

4. Communication skills

Candidates ability to properly listen to conversations without losing an ounce of the smallest point made is an indication that they pay attention to details.

Also, candidates’ ability to convey their thoughts and ideas properly either via speaking and writing, is a key indicator to employees’ performance at the workplace.

As this is additionally, a measure of their ability to effectively understand, process and deliver simple or complex concepts within a required time frame.

5. Accountability skill

Lastly, accountability skill is the measure of discipline and commitment to set priorities and goals.

Candidates who are highly disciplined show great accountability to themselves, others and tasks designated to them.

Ask candidates questions that reflect how accountable and committed they can be to themselves, others and tasks assigned to them especially when they are under no supervision.

https://blog.talentup.africa/interview-red-flags/