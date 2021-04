Connect on Linked in

Regina Daniels And Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son Munir Who Turns 10 Months Old (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels shared photos of her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir, on her Instagram handle to celebrate Munir who turned 10 months old today April 29, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned the photos;

“It has been 10months of amazing grace with moon”

https://www.instagram.com/p/COP6HjlDYbc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See photos below.