Rejoinder: Blogging Is Not Dead In Nigeria

Let me introduce my self : A Graduate from UNIBEN, searching for work after graduation from Lagos to Abuja, spent over 2 years submitting CV. Even tried PH,had to give up.

I am a seasoned YouTuber for years where I make videos and all sort, earning month to month doing reviews and the rest.

But in the past 2 years and few months I have dived into blogging to test the ground and i must tell you blogging is not dead.

It depends on your approach, there are over 3.5 searches done on Google on daily basis and it’s increasing day by day.

I was recently paid few days ago and below is my earnings from a blog.

When you mentioned blogging or blog what comes to the mind of most Nigerians is Linda ikeji the celebrity blogger who just occupies a tiny space or niche , I always refer her as a gossip blogger.

Blogging is far More than that. blogging is broad, from medical, tech, finance, fitness which are broad niche to micro or sub niche like dating, fishing, sewing, swimming, recipes, parenting, cars, motorbike, wine, bear etc. I could list over 200 sub niches.

Here are some comment on that thread

bluefilm:

The answer is NO.

Blogging is DEAD.



Blogging has come to stay and it goes beyond gist or gossip which linda ikeji popularise.

I earned close to 2m plus this month.

Jessicaos:

It’s is. Just patience Yes blogging takes patience, a blog should pick up from the 7th month , if everything is done right by the blogger then traffic should be coming in from 7th to 8th month as at the time of writing this post then the peak period should be 24 months.

Lagbaja88:

Years ago there were many bloggers on nairaland. They all went into oblivion lol. Instagram blogging is the way



Most successful blogger are on nairaland and I have contact with a few who i connected with to share some ideas though some choose to comment on thread and shy away from discussion on earnings etc.

There is a guy here whose sitz makes 4000 USD daily.

Olodo24:

No. It’s now better to blog on Twitter and Instagram as a newbie. Even LIB is dry these days



Linda ikeji blog is not dry in fact she makes millions of naira in a single day from adsense. I can’t say how much she earns but believe me she got an insane traffic that can guarantee more than 15,000 USD a single day.. Believe me she might make more than this. Most of her readers are Nigerians in diaspora who wants to know gist back home.

I got to know that via some tools, which shows that more people a from abroad gets news from there.

Lastlook:

The answer is YES… never mind anyone that say NO… You want to know why, i said YES?

Sorry to say this but most Nigeria startup wanna be are lazy set of people. They plan on making profit asap… Some even think, its like a goldmine, you start today, you make it today.



Nigerians are not lazy, Nigerians are great people with best brain only the society and our leaders are making us look dumb.

I know a Nigerian that makes 25k to 30k USD monthly on apps from play store.

You should understand that a sole aim of going into business is not to laugh.. See I don’t blog for passion rather for money. That’s it

Blogging is saturated.

There is room for everyone. Believe me. Blogging at the moment is not saturated. In fact Google once made it clear that over 30% of search quarries are something that haven’t been searched before and over 3.5 billion searches are done daily.

The key here is identifying those searches and picking the ones that are not talk about on any site or few sites. Avoid the most competitive ones as a starter.

To earn high, don’t target Nigerians as advertisers in Nigeria are not willing to pay as high when compare with USA, UK, Australia, Canada, etc.

If you get 2 thousand page views daily you can get approximately the payment paid up there.

Picking your fight at the weakest point is your chances of success. Finally Avoid copy and paste