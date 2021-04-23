Remote Work: Your Experiences As A Remote Worker

I am curious as to how developers and other career minded people source and keep remote jobs. I would like to ask remote job workers what their experience has been like getting and keeping remote work especially with different time zones, internet and other experiences.

If you are a remote job worker commenting on this thread, please do provide relevant information and include the following;

1. How long you have been doing remote work

2. Time Zone of Work/Nigerian Time

3. Current Pay

4. Type ie permanent or temp worker

5. Duration of Work if temp work

6. Your Area of Specialization(Your line of work):

7. Remote Work sites you got your job:

8. Your Nigerian Internet Experience

9. Recommendations for those looking for Remote Jobs