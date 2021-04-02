Reno Omokri Leads #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon Protest In London; Police Called (Photos)

Reno Omokri and other Nigerians currently at Abuja house in London protesting
I am now here, at Abuja House, to #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon. It is happening!
The Police Came But The #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon Went On. A Frightened @MBuhari Refused To Come Out
“General @MBuhari is not running a government. He is running a criminal enterprise. He killed #EndSARS protesters and now he is in London to secure his life? Send the coward back to fix the mess he created”-
Excerpts of my speech at the ongoing #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon in London
General @MBuhari’s people called the police on me. I was questioned and let go, the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon. The police established that we had broken no laws and we were observing proper #COVID19 protocols. This government’s attempt to stop failed big time! #BuhariTormentor
