Reno Omokri States How PDP Left Nigeria On May 29, 2015 As 1$ Approaches ₦500

As the Naira approaches ₦500 to $1, let me remind Nigerians of how we left Nigeria on May 29, 2015:

‪- 50kg bag of rice was ₦8000‬
‪- bag of cement was ₦800‬
‪- Fuel was ₦87‬ per litre
-Minimum wage was ₦18000 which was equivalent to $120
‪- Electricity tariff was half the current rate ‬
-Unemployment rate was single digit
‪- $1 was ₦150 (₦199 in 2015)‬
‪- Lagos-Abuja air fare was ₦10,000‬
-Brand new tear rubber Kia Cerato was ₦3.6 million
‪- A bottle of Coke was ₦60‬
‪- A tin of Peak milk was ₦80‬
‪- Banditry was nonexistent in the Northwest
-Killer herdsmen were being arrested and tried
-Boko Haram were being devastated, not rehabilitated, and elections held in every Local
Government Area of Nigerians on Election Day in 2015.

Don’t you miss Goodluck Jonathan?

Source: https://www.facebook.com/1152008079/posts/10224638040715746/?d=n

