Reno Omokri States How PDP Left Nigeria On May 29, 2015 As 1$ Approaches ₦500

As the Naira approaches ₦500 to $1, let me remind Nigerians of how we left Nigeria on May 29, 2015:

‪- 50kg bag of rice was ₦8000‬

‪- bag of cement was ₦800‬

‪- Fuel was ₦87‬ per litre

-Minimum wage was ₦18000 which was equivalent to $120

‪- Electricity tariff was half the current rate ‬

-Unemployment rate was single digit

‪- $1 was ₦150 (₦199 in 2015)‬

‪- Lagos-Abuja air fare was ₦10,000‬

-Brand new tear rubber Kia Cerato was ₦3.6 million

‪- A bottle of Coke was ₦60‬

‪- A tin of Peak milk was ₦80‬

‪- Banditry was nonexistent in the Northwest

-Killer herdsmen were being arrested and tried

-Boko Haram were being devastated, not rehabilitated, and elections held in every Local

Government Area of Nigerians on Election Day in 2015.

Don’t you miss Goodluck Jonathan?

Source: https://www.facebook.com/1152008079/posts/10224638040715746/?d=n