Reno Omokri States How PDP Left Nigeria On May 29, 2015 As 1$ Approaches ₦500

As the Naira approaches ₦500 to $1, let me remind Nigerians of how we left Nigeria on May 29, 2015:
- 50kg bag of rice was ₦8000
- bag of cement was ₦800
- Fuel was ₦87 per litre
-Minimum wage was ₦18000 which was equivalent to $120
- Electricity tariff was half the current rate
-Unemployment rate was single digit
- $1 was ₦150 (₦199 in 2015)
- Lagos-Abuja air fare was ₦10,000
-Brand new tear rubber Kia Cerato was ₦3.6 million
- A bottle of Coke was ₦60
- A tin of Peak milk was ₦80
- Banditry was nonexistent in the Northwest
-Killer herdsmen were being arrested and tried
-Boko Haram were being devastated, not rehabilitated, and elections held in every Local
Government Area of Nigerians on Election Day in 2015.
Don’t you miss Goodluck Jonathan?
Source: https://www.facebook.com/1152008079/posts/10224638040715746/?d=n