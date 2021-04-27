The house of representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency over Nigeria’s growing security challenges.

The green chamber also resolved to invite Mohammed Monguno, national security adviser (NSA), service chiefs and paramilitary chiefs to appear before them to speak on the country’s security situation.

The lawmakers passed the resolutions on Tuesday after an executive session that lasted for about four hours.



https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-reps-ask-buhari-to-declare-state-of-emergency-over-insecurity