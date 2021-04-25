Retired Naval Commander Builds A Big Catholic Church In Benue State (Photos)

Commander Emmanuel Ajenu (rtd), the Proprietor of one of the most prestigious schools in the Federal Capital Territory, Cherryfield College, Abuja, recently dedicated a church he built in his community, Okpoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The dedication of the new church building of St. Emmanuel Catholic church, Okpaga, was graced by top religious, political and traditional leaders accors the country.

Former Senate President, Sen David Mark was the chairman of the occasion.

Also in attendance were Senator Abba Moro, wife of House Rep member Dr Francis Otta Agbo, and the Ochi’Idoma who was represented by Ada’Ohimini.

IDOMA VOICE was there.

When asked by our correspondent how much he has spent on the project so far, the Cherryfield proprietor said:

“Honestly, many people have asked me this question. It’s only God that knows how much I put in the project from the foundation to the finishing. I didn’t border to put any figure down.

“All I can say is that I am happy to have built a befitting place of worship for God and for my people as my thanksgiving to Him for all the favours He has done in my life and family,” Ajenu added.

On the confusion that has trailed the name of the church; the renowned philanthropist said, “Just a little background of the church. I have to keep explaining every time to people.

“The church is not St Bernard but Emmanuel Catholic Church. Many years back in my community Idobe, we had/and still have two outstations all named St John all under St Bernard Parish Okpoga.

“The present Parish priest who was then in-charge of the parish held a meeting and it was agreed that they cannot have two St Johns in one community.

“They asked which one of them was first established? The said St John, Odokpo Idobe. St John Odokpo Idobe was made to retain the name being the first to establish so St John, Ameju Idobe was renamed Emmanuel Catholic Ameju Idobe. This was many years ago.

“What I am trying to say here is that I didn’t build this church and named after myself because I built it. It has been Emmanuel before I embarked on the project.”

See photos from the church dedication below:



