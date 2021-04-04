Richard Mofe-Damijo Dances To Kizz Daniel’s 4DAYZ (Video)

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, showed off his dancing skill in a video uploaded to Instagram on Saturday, Igbere TV reports.

The 59-year-old is seen in the video dancing to Kizz Daniel’s song ‘4DAYZ’.

“There are those who will swear that back in the day I could dance more than I could act. Every now and again I get flashes,” he wrote in the Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNNiy1OHvKY/?igshid=1xs2wur2dmwq2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqGcZ0_SisA

Apart from acting in films and on television, RMD is also an accomplished stage actor.

He graduated with a degree in theatre arts from the University of Benin before bagging another in law from the University of Lagos.

He is also a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP).