Rivers Community Praises Council Chairman For Resconstructing Their Bridge (Photos)

Rivers Community Praises Ahoada council chairman for Resconstructing their Bridge

Mixed reactions as the Ahoada East Council Authority led by Hon. Ben Eke fulfills his promise of reconstructing the bridge leading to the Government Girls Secondary School in Ahoada.

While some have praised him for his timely intervention, others insist he could have done much better given the resources at his disposal.

Picture 1: The old state of the bridge

2,3,4: The new face of the bridge after reconstruction by the Council Chairman.