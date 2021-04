I know two people who lost great opportunities because of women. A pastor talked of a guy who lost his job after sleeping with a married woman. A barrister told me of a top NEPA/PHCN man who was sacked after sleeping with a lady on her wedding day… Some evil have befallen some of us because of cheating, premarital sex and so on. Some of these evil are so ovious that it really looks like our sin causes it.

Have you experienced such?

May God forgive me and everyone.