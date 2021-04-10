Samsung Galaxy A72 Unboxing And First Impressions + Price (Photos)

Samsung Galaxy A72 Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wILRVKj9ElA

Samsung A72 is arguably one of the most over priced midrange phones on the market. The A72 is strictly for the stubborn… I mean die hard lovers of Samsung, who stick to what they’re used to and just so happen to be on a $400 ish budget. Xiaomi Poco F3 definitely offers way more value for money, at a lower price point. I really love the minimalist ‘awesome violet’ color, it has a nice matte feel. It is the best one to get, while the Black color variant looks like a cheap matte black wannabe. This has no 5G support but there is a Samsung Galaxy A72 5G on the market, in some regions.

The 128GB version retails for N188,000 ($390), while the 256GB version retails for N204,000 ($425)

Samsung Galaxy A72 Specs

• 6.7″ FHD+ 90Hz sAMOLED Display

• Plastic Back

• Snapdragon 720G CPU

• 64MP + 12MP+ 8MP +5MP Back Camera

• 32MP Front Camera

• 8+128GB / 8+256GB – RAM/Storage

• 5000mAh Battery (25Watt Charging)

• Android 11

• IP67 dust/water resistant

• 165.0 x 77.4 x 8.4mm & 203g