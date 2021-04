FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) set to perform the Groundbreaking ceremony of the New Massey Children’s Hospital, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island …. Now.

This hospital will be the biggest Children’s Hospital in Africa.

#ForAGreaterLagos https:///purPVn00mj

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1387352943586914305?s=19